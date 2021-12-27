Aug. 1, 1940 – Dec. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Wanda Sue Stogner Belling of Natchez, 81, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston at 11 a.m. with Brother Mark Whitney, officiating. Visitation services will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Wanda was born on Aug. 1, 1940, in Clayton, LA, to Leverte and Merion Stogner. She graduated from Natchez High School 1958 and enlisted in United States Navy in 1961. She married Joseph J. Belling on Jan. 30, 1963, in Wilkes Barre, PA, was discharged from the Navy in Nov. 1963, after two years of honorable service and returned to Natchez for approximately 1 year before moving to New Jersey where she lived most of her life before returning to Natchez in 2008. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, Leverte and Merion Stogner, along

with her brother, Jimmy Stogner.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, and her son, Joseph L. Belling, both

residents of Natchez, MS, along with aunts, Mary Nelson of Clayton, LA, Velma Nelson of Oklahoma City, OK, a sister-in-law, Debbie Stogner of Natchez, MS, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.