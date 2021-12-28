April 5, 1942 – Dec. 19, 2021

FAYETTE – Services for Alice Bryant Ward, 79, who died at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Fayette, MS with Rev. Aaron Lamb officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home at Cane Ridge Cemetery in Lorman, MS.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the church.

Mrs. Ward was born April 5, 1942, to John W. Bryant and Ethel S. Bryant in Jefferson County, MS. She graduated from St. Francisville High School. She was employed by Fayette Supermarket in Fayette, MS where she retired. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Ward; her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Ann (A.E.) Hamalainen.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Glen and her sister-in-law Nadean; nephews, Glen Ward, Jr (Patty), David Hamalainen (Gayle); nieces, Sherli (Ashley), Sharon (Joe), Pamela McAndrews (Mark) and a host of friends. Alice also leaves behind her two furry friends, Daisy and Lady.

Pallbearers will be Glen Ward, Jr., Joe Bell, Roger Strittman, Dean Strittman, Robert Starnes and James Bailey.