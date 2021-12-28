Sept. 22, 1945 – Dec. 21, 2021

DECATUR – Connie Williams Jeffers, age 76, of Natchez, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Connie was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Fruitdale, AL, to Robert Lee and Margaret Loraine (Simmons) Williams, where she lived until the age of 15. In 1960, she moved to Arlington, TX and attended Arlington High School.

Connie married, had two children, and enjoyed her career as a librarian. She remained in Texas for 34 years. In 1994, she retired and moved to Natchez, MS, a community which she loved dearly and remained for the rest of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda, and son-in-law Dave Torsiello; her son, Ray Hopson; her brother, Ike, and sister-in-law Regina Williams.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee, and Margaret Williams; her brothers, Oney Williams, and Harold Williams.

A private interment of ashes will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, TX.