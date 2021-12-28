Courthouse Records: Dec. 29, 2021

Adams County

Dec. 17-21

Civil suits:

None.

Divorces:

Craig Blanton and Jessica Jarvis. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Steve Lawrence Hale, 39, Bude to Chasity Danette Dunn (Broussard), 38, Bude.

Chance Phillip Stevens Jr., 20, Vicksburg to Mi’Kieia Li’Chae Rader, 18, Vicksburg.

Lawrence Harold Byers III, 65, Ponchatoula, La. to Linda Kay Byers (Howes), 63, Ponchatoula, La.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 16-20

Henry Burnette McManus and Kelly O’Brian Pugh to Adrick Hunter, lot 21 South Fork Estates Being a 0.75 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Margaret Elise Baker, Lawrence Od Branyan III and Elizabeth Stephens Branyan to Richard Read Branyan, land beginning on the southerly line of East Franklin Street.

Lacye Prewitt Schmidt and Henrik Holstein Schmidt to Marie Gabrielle Crousillac, land having a front of fifty (50) feet on St. Charles Avenue.

Jennie Lynn Watson et al. to Carol A. Gaston, the west 4.00 acres of lot 14 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

Scott A. Settoon a/k/a Scott Anthony Settoon Sr. to Lilnell Anette Storm and Joseph Storm, 18.24 acres – Portion of lot 3 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Matilda Ogden Stephens to Shelley Anne Trahan, lot 16 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Minta Jane Gray to George Smith Jr. and Delphine Smith, lot 64 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Donald W. Branton to John Ferrell Kingsafer and Amy Hall Kingsafer, lot 1 South Fork Estates Being a 0.76 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Mortgages:

Dec. 16-20

Peggy D. Holifield to United Mississippi Bank, lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 of Plot 1 of the Plan of the Briel Estate.

Adrick Hunter to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 21 South Fork Estates Being a 0.75 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Antioch Baptist Church to Regions Bank, a 1.00 acre portion of lot 3 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Marie Gabrielle Crousillac to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land having a front fifty (50) feet on St. Charles Avenue.

Lilnell Anette Storm and Joseph Storm to Primelending, 18.24 acres – Portion of lot 3 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Shelley Anne Trahan to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 16 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

George Smith Jr. and Delphine Smith to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 64 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

John Ferrell Kingsafer and Amy Hall Kingsafer to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 1 South Fork Estates Being a 0.76 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Monday, Dec. 20

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Dec. 17-21

Civil suits:

Ater Warehouse v. Odis Wayne Thomas.

Ater Warehouse v. Thomas Trucking of Winnsboro, LLC.

Dalvin McKnight v. Craig Sutton.

Dalvin McKnight v. Government Employees Insurance Company.

Dalvin McKnight v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Company.

Dalvin McKnight v. Calvin Sutton.

In Re: Julie Leonard.

In Re: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Victoria Ellis v. Payton Cade Holland.

State of Louisiana v. Payton Cade Holland.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Paul Arnol Bush and Jeanine Ann Bush to Alejandro Chavez, lot 101 Smith Addition.

James Alfred Cowan and Debra Williamson Cowan to Jeffery D. Goodman and Delores Paris Goodman, lot 87 in Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Johnnie Wooten and Cathy Wooten to Chancellor E. Williams and Melissa Dewitt Williams, lot 8 South Deer Parking Hunting & Fishing Campsites, Second Development.

Russell Ernest Madsen, Leah Madsen Miller and Elena Reid to Evodna Reid Springer, lot 88 Second Lola Annland Subdivision.

Sheila Jo Freeman to Kenneth Meyers, lots 20 and 21 Minorca Fishing Camp.

Riverside Baptist Church Vidalia, Louisiana to Robert Douglas, lots 13 and 14 Dale Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jeffery D. Goodman and Delores Paris Goodman to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 87D of Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.