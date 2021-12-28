Crime Reports: Dec. 29, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Helen Asia Batteaste, 19, 34-B Hillcrest Drive/Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Jessica Denise Brown, 42, 133 Hope Nettle Road, Lorman, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Torrian Demont Bruce, 45, 27 Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday, Dec. 23

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 2901 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession (marijuana) and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Wednesday, Dec. 22

Deanthony Raydarrius Dorsey, 22, 909 Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Spring Street.

Unauthorized use on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Suspicious activity on McNeely Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Oakland Drive.

Kidnapping on Wood Avenue.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seals Lane.

Hit and run on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Police Department.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

Suspicious activity on Triumph Lane.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Shots fired on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Reports — Friday, Dec. 24

Fight in progress on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Theft on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Camellia Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Covington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Monette Street.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Dale Court.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Welfare concern/check on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Circle K/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday, Dec. 23

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Fight on progress on Edgin Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Leaf Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on McNeely Road.

Abandoned vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Wood Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Espero Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Lamar Street.

Threats on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Woodville Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 22

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Unauthorized use on Park Place.

Unauthorized use on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Vonletha Deona McGee, 46, 25 Graves Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jeff Hartley, 51, 7 Oakland Park Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Karen Latham Hartley, 46, 7 Oakland Park Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Liondell Minor, 42, 99 Old Meadow Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Jacob Seth Wagner, 26, 111 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to stop or comply (leaving the scene). Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday, Dec. 22

Travous Jamal Perry, 30, 11A Rounds Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $298.75 bond.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Booker Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Duck Pond Road.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Fight on progress on Graves. Avenue.

Simple assault on Pinemount Road.

Fight in progress on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Oakland Park Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on Victoria Court.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Ingram Circle.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Domestic disturbance on Oakland Park Road.

Shots fired on Iris Lane.

Threats on Stardust Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Horseshoe Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Friday, Dec. 24

Intelligence report on Duncan Park Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Greenfield Road.

Burglary on Second Street.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Robbery on Country Club Drive.

Reports — Thursday, Dec. 23

Shots fired on Green Acres Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Drug related on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Magnolia Bluffs Hotel.

Unauthorized use on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.

False alarm on Pintail Lane.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 22

Unwanted subject on Old Courthouse Road.

Fire on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Burglary on Bluegrass Drive.

Civil matter on Pineview Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Scheffel Road.

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.