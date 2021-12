2021 All-Metro Football team selections

ACCS — Kamron Barnes (Sr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; 58 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Kyron Barnes (Sr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; 56 tackles, 3 ½ sacks); Edarius Green (Jr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; 28 tackles, 2 sacks); Colin Cauthen (Sr.; Wide receiver; 24 catches for 410 yards, 6 TDs); Jamar Kaho Jr. (Sr.; Wide receiver; 28 catches for 660 yards, 7 TDs); J.J. Claiborne (Soph.; Running back/Defensive end; 97 carries for 710 yards [7.31 yards/carry], 12 TDs; 27 tackles, 2 ½ sacks); Coleman Carter (Fr.; Quarterback/Defensive back; Completed 106 of 175 passes for 2,415 yards, 23 TDs, only 3 INTs; on defense had 2 pick-6 INTs); Michael Anderson (Sr.; Defensive lineman; 58 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries); Connor Aplin (Jr.; Linebacker/Punter; 50 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs; Averaged 36.7 yards/punt); Dantavious “Takey” Stampley (Jr.; Linebacker; 36 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery); DK McGruder (Sr.; Defensive back/Wide receiver; 15 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries [one returned for TD}; 14 catches for 385 yards, 2 TDs); Jordan Berry (Soph.; Defensive back; 32 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs).

Cathedral — Noah Russ (Jr.; Quarterback; 1,931 passing yards, 21 TD passes; 24 carries for 116 yards,; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team); Kaden Batieste (Jr.; Running back/Defensive back; 189 carries for 873 yards, 9 TDs; 10 catches for 123 yards; 27 tackles, 11 PBUs, 1 forced fumble; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team); Christian Wright (Sr.; Wide receiver; 50 catches for 924 yards, 13 TDs; MAIS Class 4A/5A/6A All-Star Selection; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team); Harper Jones (Sr.; Wide receiver/Defensive back; 36 catches for 551 yards, 5 TDs; 34 tackles, 7 PBUs, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team); Paxton Junkin (Sr.; Defensive back; 72 tackles, 5 ½ TFLs, 7 PBUs, 2 fumble recoveries; 1 50-yard punt return for a TD; 17 catches for 135 yards, 2 TDs; 73 rushing yards; 75 passing yards; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team); Jordan Henry (Jr.; Linebacker; 93 tackles, 4 ½ TFLs, 1 forced fumble, 4 PBUs; 9 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team); Jake Hairston (Jr.; Defensive end/Linebacker; 56 tackles, 15 TFLs, 8 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team); Tanner Wimberly (Jr.; Defensive end; 64 tackles, 15 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team); Tyler Gregg (Sr.; Offensive Lineman; 2-year started on O-line; 14 pancake blocks, only 1 sack allowed in over 250 passing attempts; 17 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble on defense; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team); Brycen Hughes (Jr.; Kicker; Made 22 of 26 extra points; Made 1 of 1 field goals; Had 5 touchbacks on kickoffs).

Natchez High — Traylon Minor (Jr.; Running back; 1,275 rushing yards, 16 TDs; 363 receiving yards; MHSAA Region 3-5A Super 22); Mike Williams (Jr.; Wide receiver; 1,000 receving yards, 14 TDs; 235 return yards; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Super 22); Landen Sewell (Jr.; Center; 93% blocking grade, 23 pancake blocks; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Super 22 Offensive Lineman;); De’marcco Blanton (Jr.; Wide receiver; 506 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 336 return yards, 1 TD; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Second Team); Kyreek Murray (Sr.; Quarterback; 1,560 passing yards, 20 TDs; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Second Team; Magnolia All-Star Selection); Jakeel Houston-Irving (Fr.; Linebacker; 56 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 forced fumble; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Honorable Mention); Koren Harris (Jr.; Defensive back; 4 INTs 8 PBUs, 1 TD; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Second Team); Cameron Craft (Fr.; Linebacker; 37 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Honorable Mention); Duane Culbert (Fr.; Defensive back); Josh Thomas (Sr.; Wide receiver; 304 receiving yards, 2 TDs; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Honorable Mention); Kyran Murray (Sr.; Offensive Lineman; 91% blocking grade, 17 pancake blocks; MHSAA Region 3-5A All-Region Honorable Mention).

Vidalia — Sema’J Hayes (Jr.; Quarterback/Free safety; 1,400 passing yards, 17 TDs; 350 rushing yards; 26 tackles; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team Quarterback); Nick Banks (Sr.; Running back/Linebacker; 700 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 92 tackles; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Linebacker; Team’s MVP); Gabe Bourke (Sr.; Left tackle/Defensive tackle/Long snapper; 30 tackles, 2 sacks; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Offensive Lineman); Traveon Hill Sr. (Sr.; Linebacker/Tight end/Slot receiver; 50 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT; 350 receiving yards; 8 TDs; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team Linebacker); Chris Brooks (Jr.; Wide receiver/Cornerback/Kick and punt returner; 600 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 2 INTs;; 500 return yards; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Wide Receiver); Josh Davis (Soph.; Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman; Missed two games with a torn ACL; All the other coaches said they had to game-plan around him. All-District First Team Offensive Lineman)

Ferriday — Jaquarius Davis (Sr.; Running Back; 126 carries for 1,179 yards, 12 TDs; 80-yard kickoff return for a TD; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team); Maurice Smith (Soph.; Offensive Lineman; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team); Kyliyn Davis (Fr.; Offensive Lineman; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team); Sharone Finister (Sr.; Defensive Back; 50 tackles, 4 TFLs, 5 PBUs; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team).

Delta Charter — Chase McGraw (Sr.; Defensive tackle/Offensive lineman; 42 tackles in 10 games; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team Defense); Payten Roberts (Sr.; Running back/Linebacker; 857 rushing yards, 10 TDs, Averaged 77.9 yards/game; 11 catches for 67 yards, 89 tackles [47 of them solo], one forced fumble, one fumble recovery).

Franklin County — Jamarlin Green (Sr.; Quarterback/Wide receiver/Safety; MHSAA Class 3A All-State Second Team; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Jefferson County — Jabari Watson (Soph.; Quarterback; Completed 93 of 170 passes for 1,146 yards and 12 TDS; 26 carries for 246 yards and 2 TDs; MHAAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Royale Shelvy (Fr.; Wide receiver; 28 catches for 397 yards and 4 TDs; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team as a Wide Receiver); Tylan Collins (Jr.; Linebacker; 59 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INTs; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Marsavion Ford (Fr.; Running back; 90 carries for 495 yards and 5 TDs; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Jermall Williams (Fr.; Linebacker; 63 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Eldrin Brown (Jr.; Wide receiver; 20 catches for 344 yards and 3 TDs; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); Jamarcus Jackson (Jr.; Strong safety; 49 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); London Johnson (Soph.; Defensive end; 36 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); Jaekwon Collins (Fr.; Defensive end; 35 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumble; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); Evan Murphy (Sr.; Strong safety; 45 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 1 receiving TD; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team).

Wilkinson County — Trelin Miles (Sr.; Center; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Lineman of the Year; Received a scholarship offer from Southwest Mississippi Community College); Jamal Dunbar (Sr.; Linebacker/Running back; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Ledarius Gaines (Sr.; Running back/Free safety; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Donavan Jackson (Sr.; Athlete [Defensive back/Slot receiver/Running back/Backup Quarterback/Punt returner; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team); Gregory Woodard (Jr.; Linebacker/Running back); Quentis Griffin (Sr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team; Received scholarship offers from Southwest Mississippi C.C. and Copiah-Lincoln Community College); Jeffery Anderson (Sr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team; Received scholarship offers from Co-Lin, Southwest Mississippi C.C., and the University of Arkansas-Monticello); Justin Smith (Jr.; Running back/Outside linebacker; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); Travon Henry (Sr.; Wide receiver/Cornerback; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Second Team); Jaqual Dukes (Soph.; Quarterback/Free safety; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Honorable Mention); Demorn James (Soph.; Slot receiver/Cornerback; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Honorable Mention); Jerald Harrison (Fr.; Defensive lineman/Offensive lineman; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Honorable Mention); Ladamion Williams (Jr.; Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Honorable mention).

WCCA — Andrew Sessions (Sr.; Quarterback; 2,230 passing yards, 28 TDs; 1,132 rushing yards, 20 TDs; MAIS District 3-1A All-District Offensive MVP; Took 50% of the QB snaps at the MAIS Class 1A/2A/3A All-Star Game; MAIS Class 1A All-State First Team Selection); Roderick “Slim” Bailey (Sr.; Running back/Defensive back; 1,146 rushing yards, 19 TDs; MAIS Class 1A/2A/3A All-Star Selection; MAIS Class 1A All-State First Team Selection; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team; Will Play in the Gatlinburg (Tenn.) All-American Bowl; Signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College); Ryan Fisher (Jr.; Wide receiver; 47 catches for 1,021 yards, 15 TDs; MAIS Class 1A All-State First Team Selection; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team); Hayden Oliveaux (Sr.; Nose Guard; 93 tackles, 9 sacks, 15 TFLs, 4 fumble recoveries; MAIS Class 1A All-State First Team Selection; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team); Nathan Mudd (Jr.; Tight end; 18 catches for 422 yards, 6 TDs; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team); Caleb Harvey (Sr.; Place kicker; Made 28 of 34 extra points and 4 of 4 field goals; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team; MAIS District 3-1A All-District Special Teams Player of the Year).

Centreville Academy — Ben McGregor (Sr.; Running back/Outside linebacker; 184 carries for 1,350 yards, 19 TDs in 10 games; 1 sack, 1 TFL); Ace Sellers (Soph.; Linebacker/Tight end; Team-leading 66 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery; 6 catches for 100 yards, 1 TD); Caleb Kinabrew (Sr.; Wide receiver/Defensive back; 18 catches for 439 yards, 6 TDs; 35 total tackles, 2 TFLs); Tucker Lobrano (Sr.; Running back/Wide receiver/Defensive back/Return specialist; 86 carries for 658 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches for 82 yards, 1 TD; 37 total tackles; 4 kickoff returns for 139 yards [34.75/return], including one for 80 yards, 1 TD).

Block — Jaden Jones (Sr.; Linebacker/Defensive back; 93 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 INTs (one for a pick-6; Missed 3 games; LHSAA District 3-1A All-District First Team); Murphy Harbor III (Sr.; Offensive Lineman (5-9, 250); LHSAA District 3-1A All-District First Team); Damarion Carter (Sr.; Wide receiver; 24 catches for 350 yards, 2 TDs; LHSAA District 3-1A All-District Second Team as a Wide Receiver; was quarterback most of the time).

Sicily Island — Ricky Tolliver Jr. (Sr.; Defensive end/Offensive lineman; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team as a Defensive End; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Second team as an Offensive Lineman); Garterrius Cooper (Fr.; Defensive back/Kick returner/Wide receiver; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First team as a Return Specialist; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Second Team as a Linebacker); Austin Polk (Jr.; Kicker; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Second Team as a Kicker/Punter); Xavier Bates (Sr.; Athlete/Cornerback/Quarterback; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team as an Athlete).