Nov. 5, 1938 – Dec. 21, 2021

Funeral Services for Joseph Mayfield, 83, of Natchez, who died December 21, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Chandler, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mayfield Estate Family Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com