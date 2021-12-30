Aug. 20, 1973 – Dec. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Tanya was born Aug. 20, 1973 in Natchez, the daughter of Patricia Blanton and Robert Blanton. She was a 1992 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was a former employee of Popeye’s for 28 years. Tanya was a member of Union Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with Nook-Nook, playing cards, going to the casino and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Blanton; grandparents, James and Josephine Matthews and Frank and Celia Blanton as well as several uncles and aunts.

Tanya leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Patricia Blanton; sons, Jacari Blanton (Amina) and Trevon Blanton (Markita), all of Natchez; godson, DeWayne Holmes, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Tymree Blanton; goddaughter, Demetris Minor of Houston, TX and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

