UPDATE: Suspect shoots at MHP officer but misses after chase in Woodville; Officer doesn’t miss when he returns fire on suspect

WOODVILLE — A Mississippi Highway Patrol officer returned fire and wounded a suspect after the suspect shot at him following a chase in Woodville this morning.

An official familiar with the incident said the highway patrolman attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and it and the patrolman were involved in a short chase.

The vehicle stopped and one suspect attempted to flee, shooting at the patrolman while doing so, but missing. The patrolman returned fire, hitting the suspect twice in the leg.

The chase came to an end and the shooting occurred in the area of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

The suspect was brought to Merit Health Natchez, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office in a statement released Thursday afternoon according to state law, all shootings involving a State Trooper and resulting in injury are to be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office, which would release more information as it becomes available.