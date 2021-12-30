Vidalia has rough end to Sicily Island Tournament

SICILY ISLAND, La — Vidalia had a rough end to the Sicily Island Tournament. The boys team fell to Madison Parish 65-34 and the girls had to quarantine because of a positive COVID case.

Vidalia’s game started out with intensity. Chris Brooks drove hard to the basket continuously in the first half and scored 10 of his 16 points. His bursts of speed and cuts up the court are similar to the ones he made on the football field for Vidalia this season as a Wide Receiver.

Brooks’s tenacious attacks had its negatives. His dribble sometimes gets away from him and he is constantly drawing physical contact.

It also works to his advantage. Physical contact means trips to the charity stripe which turns into points. Those are hard earned points that come in the paint and really the only reason Vidalia found itself down by just 6 points at the half. Madison Parish’s buzzer beating three was the difference between a 27-24 game and a 30-24 game.

Vidalia went six minutes without scoring a bucket in the second half as Madison Parish pulled away to lead 47-26. Head coach Damus Smith was not happy with his team’s performance.

Their sloppy play and mental mistakes were not corrected from Tuesday’s loss to Delta Charter.

For four quarters, Vidalia played a relentless and aggressive brand of basketball.This frenzied effort never went away even in the final moments as they had no possible way of coming back.

Smith declined comment following the game.