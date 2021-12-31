Natchez’s new CBD dispensary Loaded Flower celebrates Grand Opening

NATCHEZ — Natchezian La’Tarsha Blanton moved away 21 years ago, but she returned to open her business called Loaded Flower. It is a premier dispensary of CBD products according to her website. Loaded Flower celebrates its Grand Opening Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

She is a 1998 graduate of Natchez High. She earned a degree in business administration and originally opened the store in Houston. She brought the store to Natchez because she missed her family and wanted to offer something different to Natchez.

“The cannabis industry was opening up, and I learned a lot about it,” Blanton said. “I felt it could be influential in Mississippi. I started learning about it in 2014. Mississippi has one of the worst health statistics in the country. I wanted to educate the community on what CBD is.”

CBD is a cannabis product made from hemp. It must have a THC level of 0.3 percent or less. The sale of CBD products is legal as is the cultivation of hemp. Blanton said she has a permit to grow hemp and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

Additionally, the Loaded Flower is a licensed distributor of Fortune 500 company Total Life Changes. Products include vitamins, weight loss supplements, coffees, essential oils, and skincare products. They will also sell products from Herbalife and loaded fitness.

Located at 319 MLK Street, the dispensary will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Close to Bella Rouge Health Care Clinic, Loaded Flower has served as a functional medicine source through Bella Rouge Health Care for the past year.

Blanton’s entrepreneurship experience includes brands CELEB Glam Studio, The Vault and Krab Queenz Seafood Original in Baton Rouge.

Her goal for the business is to collaborate with other business owners, be more hands-on with junior high students and resume the “Fitness on the Bluff,” program, she said.

“I’m excited about it,” Blanton said. “I want to do some clinical mental health certifications too.”