Mississippi law erases prescription for some decongestants

Published 5:28 pm Saturday, January 1, 2022

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine.

Under the new law that takes effect Saturday, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one person.

Like many other states, Mississippi mandated a prescription years ago because drug enforcement agents said medications with ephedrine or pseudoephedrine were being used as an ingredient in crystal methamphetamine. Some consumers had complained that nonprescription decongestants were not strong enough.

Republican state Sen. Joey Fillingane said drug agents have seen an increase in crystal meth smuggled from other countries, and most states had already eased the prescription requirement for the decongestants.

More News

Griffis beginning 8-year term on Mississippi Supreme Court

‘I owe it all to God,’ Johnson voted A+mazing Teacher in elementary

Natchez celebrates New Year with fireworks on the Mississippi

Natchez’s new CBD dispensary Loaded Flower celebrates Grand Opening

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to make a New Year's resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...