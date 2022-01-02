‘It’s important to always give back’ Minor reflects on life in Providence

NATCHEZ — George Minor is an integral part of the Providence community in South Natchez.

Standing among a talking and hanging out by the basketball courts at Providence Park close to where The Dart landed Wednesday, Minor pointed to a dump truck across River Terminal Road.

The truck was parked on a lot that once held the house in which Minor was raised.

A minute up the hill is Susie B. West Elementary where he went to school, but Providence Park, which is 35 years old, wasn’t around when he was a child.

“This used to be cornfields here. Some old farmers owned this land,” Minor said. “We used to kill rabbits here to survive. I used to have to chop wood to stay warm. Now, we take care of this community and look out for one another. We look out for each other’s needs.”

Minor is a member of the last class to graduate from South Natchez and he is an alumni of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson. There he got a degree in technology and uses his education as an electrician for the Natchez-Adams School District.

Before he became an electrician, he ran Granny’s Cafe and the cafeteria at International Paper, he said. Granny’s Cafe would serve the community by giving out meals.

Rentech, the company which opened after the IP plant closed, made an impact on the community by donating Providence Park’s playground. St. Catherine’s Ready Mix, Delaney Construction and Bill Jones with Dozier Construction donated buildings and equipment to grow the park, he said. At the time, Minor was working with the Lower Woodville Youth Development Club to create a space for kids to play.

Minor’s name is still on the park’s sign although the Adams County Board of Supervisors has since taken over management of the park. He still lives across the street from the park, and can look after it. Community service is important to him.

“My dad was Teddy Collie Minor. He taught us to never look at people like they are worse than you,” Minor said. “It’s important to always give back to the community. If everyone has something it can help take the burden off of society. I use my trucking company to give a lot back to the community. It is the way the good Lord blesses me.”

A lifelong resident of Natchez, he said many people left the area to find a better life. He always believed the best life was at home so he stayed. By staying, he can work to improve the community.

Providence Park is one of his ways to help the community.

“I would like to see more education over here. We are trying to get where we can educate our children in the schools and neighborhoods,” Minor said. “We want to teach our kids how to be hands on and get back to being mechanical. We want them to learn not to depend on computers because you are the computer. We also want kids to understand there is nothing wrong with working.”

He had one philosophical thought which is on his mind. It is one he often shares.

“The richer we become materially the poorer we become morally and spiritually,” he said. “We have learned to fly in the air like birds and swim in the seas like fish but we have not learned the simple art of living together like brothers.”