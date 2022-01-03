Nov. 13, 1937 – Jan. 2, 2022

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Bonita Burley Hamilton, 84, of Acme, LA, will be held at Monterey Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 06, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Jason Sparks officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bonita Hamilton was born on Saturday, Nov. 13, 1937, in Monterey, LA. and passed away Sunday, Jan. 02, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of Bobby Hamilton, who she had been married to for 62 years. She was a resident of Acme and a lifelong member of Monterey Church of Christ. She retired from Monterey High School where she spent her career as a teacher, librarian, and yearbook editor.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Burley; mother, Marion Forman Burley; three brothers, Verlyn Burley, Terry Burley and Westley Burley; granddaughter, Kayla Hamilton and daughter-in-law, Debbi Hamilton.

Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her husband, Bobby Hamilton of Acme, LA; sons, Robert Hamilton III and his wife, Doris, Keith Hamilton and Cliff Hamilton and wife, Lea Ann all of Monterey, LA; seven grandchildren, Kristie Lee and husband, Jeremy of Brookhaven, MS, Jessica Hamilton and husband, Trey of Austin, TX, Lindsay Fifield and husband, Marcus of Austin, TX, Robert Hamilton IV and wife, Cynthia of Austin, TX, James Hamilton and wife, of Margaret of Austin, TX, Lanna Hamilton of Monterey, LA and Conner Hamilton and wife, Sierra of Monterey, LA; three brothers, Theo Burley, Kenny Burley and Donnie Burley all of Monterey, LA; sister, Evelyn Smith of Monterey, LA and 10 great-grandchildren, Mia Lee, Carter Lee, JT Swain, Britt Swain, Mason Fifield, Kaylyn Fifield, Nolan Hamilton, Houston Hamilton, Harper Hamilton and Hyedi Jo Hamilton.

Pallbearers will be Robert Hamilton, IV, James Hamilton, Connor Hamilton, Jeremy Lee, Trey Swain and Marcus Fifield.

The family will receive friends at Monterey Church of Christ from 5 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

