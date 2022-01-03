Carter: Phenomenal year at QB

NATCHEZ — Coleman Carter had a phenomenal year at quarterback for the Adams County Christian School Rebels throwing for over 2,375 yards and 22 touchdowns. It was a game against Silliman Institute which earned him a nomination to Athletes of the Week.

Carter returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Rebels, had a touchdown pass and rushed for 90 yards in the Rebels win over Silliman. The game showed his well roundedness as an athlete.

“We had some players hurt in that game. I told coach King I could play defense,” Carter said. “I had watched the film so I knew what they were going to do.I picked the passes and didn’t want anyone to catch me so I scored a touchdown. The first pass was behind the guy and the second I knew where the throw was going. I got turned around in the endzone and got swarmed by my teammates. It was pretty cool. That was the only game I played defense.”

Last spring, Carter suffered an ankle injury during the baseball season which put him on the sidelines until football’s summer camp. A freshman, he took control of the Rebels offense and was vital to their offensive success.

Carter led the Rebels to a semi-final appearance against Kirk Academy where they fell a few points shy of reaching the state championship game. The freshman had a great year of growth and has three more seasons of football to develop as a quarterback.

Saturday, he is trying out for a Mississippi 7v7 team so he can spend more time focusing on the game of football. The team is called Devoted Dreamers and has a college acceptance rate of 100 percent of athletes. 13 athletes received scholarships to D1 programs such as Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and Auburn.

“Demario Davis is the head coach and is a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints,” Carter said. “I want to play in Las Vegas and other places. I think it would be fun. My quarterback coach Wyatt Davis is one of the coaches for the team too.”