Courthouse Records: Jan. 5, 2022

Adams County

Dec. 22-28

Civil suits:

Estate of Bessie Lean Brown Anderson.

Estate of Ed McCraney.

Estate of John David Pullen.

Divorces:

John Wayne Davis and Rosalind Lee Davis. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Jermany Jermaine Nickelson, 33, Natchez to Ladarrienne Donquanell Bynum, 35, Natchez.

Dalton Shriver Langston, 29, Chicago, Ill. to Molly Alyne Feltus, 28, Chicago, Ill.

Albert David Magee, 38, Natchez to Mariah Janelle Noel Taylor, 27, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 21-27

Mississippi Moon Investments, LLC (being one and the same as MS Moon Investments, LLC) to Thomas Samuel Hargreaves and Ashley Heathcock, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of Rankin Street (between Jefferson and High Streets).

Carly R. Hazlip et al. to Colten Cade Cox, lot 31 of the resubdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Billy L. Tanksley Jr. and Deanne L. Tanksley to Ellen Macomber, land beginning at a point on the Easterly line of North Pearl Street.

Samantha A. Day and Timothy P. Day to Timothy P. Day, two (2) acres of lot 27B Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Samantha A. Day and Timothy P. Day to Timothy P. Day, land from the northeast corner of lot 27B Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Samantha A. Day and Timothy P. Day to Timothy P. Day, lot 28-E Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Rufus E. Fortson to Rufus E. Fortson and Hunter James Easton Craft, a 1 acre tract, portion of lot C-7 East Clifford Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dec. 21-27

Jaylan Kelly to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 40 Foresite Subdivision, Third Development.

Thomas Samuel Hargreaves and Ashley Heathcock to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of Rankin Street (between Jefferson and High Streets).

Hope Enterprises, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land being a portion of Somerset Plantation.

Colten Cade Cox to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 31 of the resubdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Ellen L. Macomber to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at a point on the Easterly line of North Pearl Street.

Tammy Jordan Pack and Richard Wesley Pack to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Washington Street.

Kellvin Darik Stogner to United Mississippi Bank, Gloster Branch, lots 50, 51 and 52 Anchorage Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Erin E. Delaney to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 52 Dunkerron Subdivision, Second Development.

Patricia Bruce, Brenda King, Ladonna Combs, Connie Watson, and Donald Wayne Combs to Bank of Franklin, lot 47 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Michael Green Sr. and Gisele S. Green to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot B of Second Addition to Cottage Home Subdivision.

JKW Real Estate, LLC to Bank of Franklin, Brookhaven Branch, land commencing at a point on the Easterly side or line of Shields Lane.

Adams County Justice Court

Monday, Dec. 27

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Dec. 22-28

Civil suits:

Dalvin McKnight v. Craig Sutton.

Dalvin McKnight v. GEICO Direct.

Dalvin McKnight v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Agency.

Dalvin McKnight v. Calvin Sutton.

MEB Loan Trust VI v. Jeffrey D. Lancaster A/K/A Jeff Dean Lancaster.

MEB Loan Trust VI v. Angela Morace Lancaster A/K/A Angie Lancaster A/K/A Angie Morace Lancaster.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Willard Martin.

Accelerated Inventory Management, LLC v. Amanda Moreno.

Willow Farms v. Wilcox Energy Company.

Willow Farms v. C&F Oil Company, Inc.

Willow Farms v. Netco Energy, LLC.

Divorces:

Kanitra McGraw Gray v. Henry Earl Gray.

Marriage license applications:

Jordan Lee Douglas, 30, Ferriday to Madison Marie McCumber, 22, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

J.W. Stallings to Stephen W. Stallings and Shelli Dawn Stallings Roberts, lot 18 Venice Estates.

J.W. Stallings to Stephen W. Stallings and Shelli Dawn Stallings Roberts, lot 19 Venice Estates Subdivision.

Timothy Scott Wilson Jr. and Taylor Olivia Adams Wilson to Darylana Antoinette Cain, lot 2, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Jacob Paul Bourgeois, lot 183 in Block No. 3 of the Town of Ridgecrest.

Joseph James Bazile III to Chisum Mardis, lots 5 and 6, Block No. 58 Reeves Addition.

Johnny Elmer Whitehead Jr. to Johnny Elmer Whitehead Jr. and Sarah E. Whitehead, lot 50 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Darylana Antoinette Cain to Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, lot 2, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

William Bryant Killen and Carlyle Paxton Killen to Origin Bank, lot 2 Panola Plantation.

Chisum Lee Mardis to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 5 and 6, Block No. 58 Reeves Addition.

Johnny Elmer Whitehead Jr. and Sarah E. Whitehead to Loandepot.com, lot 50 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.