Aug. 20, 1953 – Dec. 29, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jeanette Marshall Rice, 68, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 29, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel, Natchez, MS. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Jeanette was born on Aug. 20, 1953, to Earnest William Marshall and Dillie Gunn Marshall in Natchez, MS at Charity Hospital. Jeanette was the middle child of her eight siblings. Jeanette was a giver and looked out for others more than she did for herself, she always wanted others to be happy.

She married her husband of 44 years, Cleothia Rice Jr., to this union three children were born, two sons, Arrick Rice and Cleothia DeJuan Rice, III, and a daughter, LaKendra Sherricka Rice Lancaster. She continued to live her life in Natchez, MS until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Dillie Marshall; her husband, Cleothia Rice, Jr; grandparents; aunts; uncles and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two sons, Arrick Rice and Cleothia Rice, III; one daughter, LaKendra Rice Lancaster; one god-daughter, Gail McIntyre; three sisters, Joyce Ann Marshall Wesco and husband, Rev. Darryl, Bessie Marshall Hooper Pinckney and husband, Laurie and Tina Marshall Hunt and husband, Don; five brothers, Rev. George W. Marshall, Sr. and wife, Linda, Bobby Marshall, Terry Marshall and wife, Debra, Everett Marshall, Sr. and wife, Linda and Anthony L. Marshall, Sr. and wife, Gina; one aunt, Inell Marshall Lyles; four grandchildren; B’Elanna, Chelse, Morgan, Chauncy and Morgan; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.