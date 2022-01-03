Jan. 20, 1950 – Dec. 28, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Joyce Ann Garfield Smith, 71, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County High School Auditorium with Pastor Cornelius Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Mt. Galilee Cemetery on January 5, 2022 in Ruleville, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette and on Tuesday at the high school an hour before the service. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Joyce was born January 20, 1950, in Ruleville the daughter of Willie Mae Weatherspoon and James Abron Garfield, Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Ruleville Central High School, a 1969 graduate of Coahoma Junior College, and a 1972 and 1986 graduate of Alcorn State University. She was a retired secretary/ teacher from Alcorn State University and the Jefferson County School District. She was a member of the Waterloo Missionary Baptist Church and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Garfield, Jr. and Ralph Johnson; and sister, Lil Beamon.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: son, Albert E. Smith, Jr; daughters, Felicia Garfield, Kenya Smith, Tara Smith, Tamara Smith; bonus daughters, LaTrena Smith and Katina Haley – Walls; god-daughter, Jasmine Brown – Ellis; brothers, Leonard White and Jerome Johnson; sisters, Deborah Johnson and Marilyn Johnson; grandchildren, Jamium Garfield and DaKarai Polk Smith; great-grandchildren, Zaria Garfield and Jasiah Garfield; bonus grandchildren, Hailee Walls, Jordan Walls and Laila Randolph, and host of other relatives and friends.

