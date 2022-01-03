Oct. 11, 1927 – Dec. 31, 2021

Nora Dore Logan Berret, 94, of Natchez, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Basilica at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Celebrant will be Father Robert Dore, her nephew. Concelebrating will be Father Scott Thomas and Father Mark Shoffner of St. Mary Basilica.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Nora was born in Natchez on October 11, 1927 to Noel Hayden Dore, Sr. and Josephine Boothe Dore Brown.

She married James Wimberly Logan on September 3, 1950 and George Frederick Berret on August 24, 1985. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School, Natchez, in 1945 and Mercy Hospital in Vicksburg, graduating as a Registered Nurse. She furthered her education at Charity Hospital Anesthesia School in New Orleans, Louisiana graduating as a Nurse Anesthetist. She worked in her profession until the age of 72 touching many lives along the way. She was an active and faithful member of St. Mary Basilica where she attended daily Mass over many years. She enjoyed playing bridge with her beloved friends and dedicated her life to her five children. Nora was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James Wimberly Logan and George Frederick Berret; her daughter Catherine Ann Logan; her sister Dorothy Dore Geoghegan of Natchez; her two brothers, Noel “Sonny” Hayden Dore, Jr. of Natchez and William O. Dore of Gonzales, Louisiana.

Survivors include her sister Jo Ella Dore Bowman and husband Gary of Ferriday, Louisiana and her five children, Linda Biglane and husband Tommy of Natchez; Brenda Zimmon and husband Nick of Front Royal, Virginia; Patty Brown and husband Kenny of Ferriday, Louisiana; Ann Logan Watts of Natchez; James David Logan and wife Dayna of Rocky Face, Georgia; five grandchildren, Lenee Rogers and husband, Patrick; Matt Zimmon and wife Carrie; Michael Zimmon and wife Andrea; Logan Brown and wife Catherine; and Bayard Watts; six great-grandchildren, Charles Patrick and Stella Katherine Rogers; Brayden Michael and Madilyn Marie Zimmon; Weston Scott and Nora Pate Brown; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Zimmon, Michael Zimmon, Logan Brown, Bayard Watts and John Allen Melton.

The family extends a special thank you to Addie Bass, Ivy Irving and Juanita Quinn for their love and care of Nora during her lengthy illness and to Compassus Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to St. Mary Basilica.

