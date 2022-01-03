Nov. 30, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Rufus Green, Sr., 85, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Fayette were held Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg with Pastor Tracy Cusic, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Rufus was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Fayette, the son of Doris and Mose Green. He was retired from Illinois Bricks in Bridgeview, IL. Rufus was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a man of all trades.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Green; siblings, Mose Green, Jr., Bernard Green, John L. Green, Laura Martin, Anna L. Johnson, and Lethel Davis.

Rufus leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Rufus Green, Jr. and Leslie N. Green, Sr. (Selicia); daughters, Patricia A. Green, Juanita M. Green, and Brandy M. Green; brothers, David Green (Mary), Leroy Green (Wanda), and Larry Green; sisters, Lillie Thomas (Aaron), Willie Ruth Branton (Larry), Doris A. Green (Burnell), Corrie Henderson, and Brenda Green; 8 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

