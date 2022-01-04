Oct. 8, 1936 – Jan. 2, 2022

Col. John C Curran Jr., retired USAF, was born October 8th, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama and died Jan 2, 2022 in Collins, Mississippi. His career began as a science teacher, during which he joined the Air National Guard. Eventually he went on active duty with the USAF, working in communications, ultimately achieving the rank of Colonel. His military career spanned 35 years.

After retirement from active duty, John returned to his passion, teaching. He began teaching science at Clarkson and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska. John eventually moved to Natchez, Mississippi to teach JROTC at Natchez High School.

The Colonel was a diehard New Orleans Saints fan and had a wide variety of interests including researching his family’s ancestry, cheering along the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and listening to classical music.

An avid fan of the arts, John also participated in local community theater productions ranging from musicals to plays, he even played the lead role of Norman in On Golden Pond in several productions.

John was involved in the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus where he was active in the Bishop Gerow Council 1034. He was a past Grand Knight and was a Faithful Navigator 4th degree as well as being the District Deputy for the State of Mississippi. John belonged to the American Legion Post 0004, where he served for several years as Commander.

John is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Judith Marquette Curran and sons Mark (wife Misty), Matthew (wife Lauran) and daughter Jennifer. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Basilica on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Memorials to American Legion Post 0004 or The Knights of Columbus.

