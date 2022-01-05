Lady Green Wave lose tough district game to Lady Bruins

NATCHEZ — Maia Turner led St. Joe Madison with a game-high 16 points and Kaitlyn Jones added 11 points to lead the Lady Bruins to a 37-31 win over the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave last Tuesday night in an MAIS District 3-5A game.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball in the first half. St. Joe Madison led Cathedral 8-6 after one quarter of play and 15-14 at halftime. Unfortunately for the Lady Green Wave, their shooting woes continued in the second half and that proved to be a key factor in the outcome of this game.

“We left a lot of points on the board. We did not shoot the ball well,” Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said. “Scoring-wise, we got some great looks. The ball just was not going in.”

The Lady Bruins put some distance between themselves and Cathedral by outscoring the Lady Green Wave 11-7 in the third quarter for a 26-21 advantage. Dunbar added that her team could have played better defensively, especially away from the basket.

“We did not close out on the perimeter,” Dunbar said. “Coming off the holiday, you have to get back into the rhythm of playing.”

Lauren Dunbar led Cathedral (7-9, 2-1) with 14 points, but she was the only Lady Green Wave player to score in double figures. Cate Drane finished with six points and Maddie Verucchi added five points.

The Lady Green Wave travels to Gallman to take on District 3-5A opponent Copiah Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.