Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality releases geologic maps for areas along Natchez Trace

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s (MDEQ) Office of Geology recently released five geologic maps produced for the National Park Service related to areas along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The 7.5 minute. geologic quadrangles for areas of Ridgeland, Pocahontas, Clinton, Raymond, and Widows Creek in Claiborne County were released in December 2021. This work was done as part of an ongoing, three state cooperative project coordinated and funded by the National Park Service to explore and map for the first time the comprehensive geology of the Natchez Trace Parkway corridor.

The maps include surface geologic interpretations, map descriptions, and supporting photographs and figures depicting areas of interest. They also provide information on the geology, geography, geomorphology, stratigraphy, natural and cultural history, paleontology, geoarchaeology, along with significant geohazards including the Yazoo Clay outcrop belt and the distribution of loess. In addition, the maps are useful for activities such as economic development as well as environmental, municipal, and conservation planning.

The maps are available to the public via a free download on MDEQ’s website here. Mapping will continue to be conducted over the next few years resulting in a complete geologic interpretation for the entire Natchez Trace Parkway.