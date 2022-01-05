Sept. 28, 1941 – Jan. 1, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Reo H. Maynard, 80, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Natchez, will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Reo was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Julia Hector Maynard and Reo Maynard. He was retired from the United States Army and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Reo enjoyed watching documentaries, yard work and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Valerie Morrison.

Reo leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Doris W. Maynard; sons, Daryl Ware (Felicia) of Chicago, Reginald Ware (Malinda) of Bessemer, AL and Reo Maynard, Jr. (Deborah) of Fresno, CA; daughters, Reo Maynard Cash (Antoine) of Madison, MS; “Like a daughter,” Mary N. Ware of Birmingham and Vanita Francis of Chicago; grandchildren; four brothers-in-law, Larry Walker, Sr., Steven Ware, Brad Ware and Michael Ware, all of Natchez; two sisters-in-law, Avonne Walker of Houston, TX and Deanna Ware of Natchez, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com