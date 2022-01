July 22, 1941 – Jan. 02, 2022

NATCHEZ – Willie “Sonnie” Bryant, 80, passed away in Natchez, MS, on Jan. 2, 2022. Visitation services are to be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Natchez National Cemetery.