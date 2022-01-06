Adams County inmate escapes, sheriff solicits community’s help finding him

Published 9:45 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Adams County inmate Tyrone Williams escaped in the Washington community near Logtown Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

NATCHEZ — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office inmate has escaped while working on trash pickup in the Washington community near Logtown Road, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

The inmate’s name is Tyrone Williams. He walked away from work detail at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was wearing an orange ACSO inmate jumpsuit, Patten said, asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Williams was arrested for burglary of a dwelling in December and has been held at the Adams County Jail for less than a month, Patten said.

“We have established a perimeter and are getting help from Angola officers as well to try and find him,” he said.

