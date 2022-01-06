Sept. 27, 1947 – Jan. 1, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Vertis M. Rowan Flanagan, 74, Natchez, who died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Hattiesburg will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Zion #1 Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Vertis was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Natchez, the daughter of Ethel C. Rowan and Leroy Rowan. She was a retired caregiver and member of New Zion #1 Baptist Church. Mrs. Flanagan enjoyed reading, walking, gardening and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Reginald Flanagan; two sisters, Mary R. King and Lynn Shelia Rowan; three brothers, Leroy Rowan, Jr., Trim L. Rowan and William M. Rowan.

Vertis leaves to cherish her memories: son, Kevin C. Flanagan (Angela); brother, Lawrence Sedric Rowan of Natchez; sisters, Jerlian R. King, Donna R. Laurant of Natchez, Anna Patricia Williams (James) of El Paso, TX, Alice Skinner of New Orleans; grandchildren, Brandon M. Flanagan and Myles A. Flanagan; great-grandchild, Brooklyn J. Flanagan; aunt, Rebecca C. Whitted of Chicago; eight nieces, three nephews, other relatives and friends.

