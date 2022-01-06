Zola Mae White Berry

Aug. 2, 1956 – Jan. 4, 2022

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Zola White Berry,65, of Lorman, who died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in Lorman, will be held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the St. John Cemetery in Blue Hill, MS with Rev. Jerry Wilson, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 until 3:00 p.m. at the Fayette branch. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Zola was born on Aug. 2, 1956, to Nannie Bell White and Earl White. She was a Certfied Nursing Assistant for many years. Zola enjoyed dancing, cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Josie and Leon Wilson; son, Keith White; sisters, Earlean Shorter, Earnestine White and Katie Richardson and an aunt, Bennie Smith.

Zola leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Steven White, Ambust White, and Eric White; daughters, Nancy Green, Wanda White, and Thelma Waites; sisters, Iola White-Walton and Francie Washington; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

