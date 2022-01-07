May 5, 1930 – Dec. 29, 2021

Services for Carrie Perry Washington, 91 of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her residence will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church at noon under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Skinner’s Family Cemetery on Liberty Road.

A walkthrough visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.