CORONER: Two people died Thursday with COVID-19 in Adams County

NATCHEZ — Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 infection on Thursday, Coroner James Lee said.

One was a 91-year-old woman and the other an 88-year-old man, both unvaccinated, Lee said.

He added two others died with COVID-19 complications in November and December.

The November death was a 38-year-old man and the December death a 68-year-old man of unknown vaccination status, Lee said.

Information about the deceased’s identity is not released to protect their family’s privacy.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Adams County has had 5,226 reported COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths. The two latest deaths are not included in this total but would be added after the state verifies them through death certificates.

As of Jan. 5, the state health department reported four people were hospitalized at Merit Health Natchez who are COVID-19 positive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, 255 new cases of the virus have been reported in Adams County in the past week with a positivity rate of 37.9%. These case totals would not reflect the number of individuals who test positive with at-home test kits and do not follow up with a healthcare provider or lab test.

The CDC reports 54.4% percent of Adams County residents older than five years are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state health department has reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise at a very high rate. MSDH urges Mississippians to take precautions to help prevent disease transmission by keeping all gatherings small, wearing a mask in public and getting vaccinated with the appropriate booster shot.

Those who are vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can receive a booster shot five to six months after their last shot, the CDC states. The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older who is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine receive a booster and everyone 18 and older who is vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine receive a booster. The CDC recommends those 18 and older with the Johnson and Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine receive a booster at least two months after their shot.