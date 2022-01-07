FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Jimmy Dell Vanier, 87, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Tim Vanier and Bro. Nick Andrews officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Ball, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jimmy was born on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1934, in Catahoula Parish, LA and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. He spent most of his life working in the Oilfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henry Vanier and Ethel Jones Vanier; grandson, Jerry Dale Vanier; great-grandson, Eric Kelly; daughter-in-law, Debbie Vanier; four brothers, Henry Paul Vanier, Thomas Vanier, Burlin Vanier, and Quincy Vanier and four sisters, Beverly Buchanan, Lula Wiley, Hazel Nevels, and Bonnie Hula.

Jimmy leaves behind four sons, Darrell Vanier of Natchez, MS, Mike Vanier of Vidalia, LA, Paul Vanier and Casey of Austin, TX and Greg Vanier of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Gayle Westbrook and Kenneth May of Vidalia, LA and Kaye Andrews and her husband, Keith of Jonesville, LA; two sisters, Catheryne Bashrum and Doris Boney and her husband, Edward all of Pineville, LA; 13 grandchildren, DJ Vanier and his wife, Melissa, Jamie Hargis and her husband, Robbie, Clay Westbrook and his wife, Melanie, Nick Andrews and his wife, Jessalynn, Carey Westbrook and his wife, Kara, Amanda Wood, Kevin Vanier and his wife, Summer, Anna Grace Conrad, Erin Hedgepeth and her husband, William, Colby Vanier and his wife, Jessica, Mikayla Vanier, Chris Vanier, and Jason Tipton; 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Those honoring Jimmy as pallbearers will be his grandsons.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m.

