Sheriff’s office issues alert for missing teen girl from Natchez

Published 2:44 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl from Natchez.

Lyla Vandevelde was last seen wearing blue jogging pants, yellow shoes and a blue jacket on Jan. 6 in Natchez, the alert sates. Her direction of travel is unknown.

She is described as having red hair, sometimes curly, below the shoulder in length, which she sometimes wears in a high bun or in a headband and is sometimes curly. She has no scars or tattoos and is 5 feet, four inches tall and 115 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should contact ACSO at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

More News

Natchez State Rep. Johnson says courts ultimately will decide redistricting map

‘Who is going to teach them?’ Staff absences force Concordia Parish schools to distance learning

Ferriday Police warn of ‘suspicious’ white van

CORONER: Two people died Thursday with COVID-19 in Adams County

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Has the increase in the COVID omicron cases changed your mind about getting vaccinated?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...