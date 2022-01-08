Jan. 13, 1934 – Jan. 8, 2022

Betty Peters Daily, a loving wife and precious mother, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Born January 13, 1934, in Mulberry, Arkansas, she lived in Natchez since 1967. Mrs. Daily is survived by Earl R. Daily, her husband of 70 years, and three children, Sandra Parker (Roddy) of Franklin, TN, Cathy Daily of Zanesville, OH, Richard Daily (Sara) of Russellville, AR, and daughter-in-law, April Daily of Franklin, TN. Ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive her.

She is predeceased by her son, Larry Daily, her parents, brothers and sister.

Mrs. Daily loved bowling. She bowled on several leagues at Bluff City Bowl and participated in tournaments throughout the U.S., recently competing in the Magic Age tournament at Laurel. She was a member of the former Auburn Garden Club and more recently the Fayette Garden Club. She was an avid reader and instilled the love of books in her children. She enjoyed being a southern hostess, always proud to give tours of her beautiful hometown. Before retiring Mrs. Daily worked as bookkeeper for Dr. Robert N. Prospere.

The family will receive friends at Laird Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Judge George W. Armstrong Library at Natchez, Mississippi.

In honoring Mrs. Daily’s wishes her ashes will be spread in the Ozark Mountains at a private memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.