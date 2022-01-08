Got a clothes dryer to donate? HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue is looking

Published 12:46 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Susan Weed of Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue feeds a stray dog that was loose near John R. Junkin Drive. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue has long helped the Miss-Lou by saving the lives of more than 10,000 pets with its transport service. Now friends of nonprofit group at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society are soliciting help from the community to fill a specific need of HPR’s.

HPR is currently in desperate need of a clothes dryer, said NACHS volunteer, Marie Gasquet.

Anyone with a new or used clothes dryer in working condition who would like to donate it can contact NACHS president Kathy Fitch at 601-303-0672.

“HPR works hard to rescue unwanted pets in this area and transports them to pet owners who simply ‘adore them’ in other areas of the country,” Gasquet said.

For more information on HPR, visit HoofBeats & PawPrints Rescue on social media or hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org

Monetary donations to HPR can also be made online at hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org or mailed to 17341 River Road, Natchez, MS 39120.

