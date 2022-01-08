It may not be just a head cold

People everywhere are testing positive with COVID-19 with varying degrees of sickness.

Some cases could easily pass for a common cold while others have experienced far worse—including hospitalization and death.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said two people died Thursday after testing positive with COVID-19, though it is unclear whether there were other underlying causes.

Fever, coughing, congestion, body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing, could all be signs of infection. In some cases, symptoms began mild and rapidly took a turn for the worst.

In addition to COVID, flu and cold cases are also a concern this time of year.

Now is not the time to take possible illnesses lightly and risk spreading the virus to someone who is vulnerable. You never know when the person who gets a life-threatening case of COVID that could be you or the person you love. However, there are steps you can take to help prevent that from happening.

Wear a mask if you are around others in close proximity. If you’re not feeling well, isolate yourself from others. If you suspect you might have COVID, get a test and stay at home until you know for certain you are well. Also, get vaccinated or a booster shot if you are able.

Regardless of whether you are at risk or not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone who is old enough get a booster shot at least 5 to 6 months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series or two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster shot eligibility has now been extended to children as young as 12 years old who’ve had the Pfizer vaccine and to adults as young as 18 who’ve had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In most cases, a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot is used, but not all.

Talk to your doctor if you have a health condition that could put you at risk to determine which precautions you should be taking.

It’s up to all of us to mitigate the spread of the virus.