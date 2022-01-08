On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Michael Lee Williams II departed this life in Savannah, Georgia. Michael was born on January 26, 1978 to Mr. Michael Lee Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Joann Gaylor in Killeen, Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee Williams, Mable Williams, Floyd Gaylor and Clara Gaylor.

Michael Lee Williams II was a kindhearted soul. He was known to be the life of the party and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was brave and courageous which is what led him to join the military.

On January 6, 2000, he decided to enlist in the Army as a wheel vehicle mechanic. During his time he has been to Iraq, Kuwait, Baghdad and Bosnia. He has also been awarded with an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, USA/USAF President Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal and Driver and Mechanic Badge. He was honorable discharged from active duty in 2008. He then joined the Army National Guard from 2009 to 2021 and also received an honorable discharge.

On March 2, 2011, Michael was married to Asheya Hyde. This marriage was blessed with two daughters.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory to his wife: Asheya Williams of Hinesville, GA; two daughters: Toyomi Williams and Tatyana Williams of Hinesville, Georgia; his son: Michael Williams III of Augusta, Georgia; his father and stepmother: Michael Williams, Sr. and Shelia Williams of Natchez, Mississippi; his mother and stepfather: Joann Smith and Willie Smith; his brothers: James Butler, Malcolm Williams, Bobby Williams; sister: Angela Williams; his father and mother-in-law: R. D. Hyde, Jr. and Barbara Hyde; his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation was held on Jan. 3, 2022 from 1-5 pm at Dorchester Funeral Home in Midway, Ga.

Funeral Services were held on Jan. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home in Midway, Ga. Interment was held after services at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.