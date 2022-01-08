Dec. 12, 1949 – Jan. 5, 2022

Services for Neva Pennington, 72, of Vidalia who died Wednesday January 5, 2022, in Vidalia were held 2 p.m. Friday January 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Pennington officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until service time Friday January 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Pennington was born December 12, 1949 in Wichita Falls, TX the daughter of Billy Joe Latham and Midge Elizabeth Taylor Latham.

Neva helped raise Billy Ray and Brandy with the help of her loving twin Eva. She also too April and Will in as her own.

Mrs. Pennington was preceded in death by her parents, Sonny “B.J.” Latham, Midge Latham and Margaret Latham; Bobby Pennington, Sr.; son Bobby Pennington, Jr.; brother in laws, Bill Ray Lowery, Sr., Gene Pennington and Jackie Pennington; and sister-in-law Shirley Price.

Survivors include her twin sister, Eva Pennington; sister Becky Lowery both of Vidalia, LA; special nephew, Billy Ray Lowery, Jr. and wife April; their children, Trey, Dylan, Alyssa, and Ginney Lowery; special niece, Brandy Cowan and husband Will; their children, Becca and Colby; a number of great nieces and nephew; and special friends Cliff and Barbara Starr.

Pallbearers were Billy Ray Lowery, Jr., Colby Cowan, James Cowan, Dakota Monney, and George Latham.

Honorary pallbearers were Will Cowan and Ervin Latham.

The family would like to extend thanks to the Vidalia Police Department.

