Teen dies in four-wheeler accident in Adams County

Published 7:21 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old male from Louisiana died in a four-wheeler accident today in Adams County, Coroner James Lee said.

The teen, who officials have not named, was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.  after the accident happened on Roxie Road, he said. He added the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the accident.

The teen’s family was on a hunting trip, he said.

“This was tragic today,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to this family.”

