What’s next after trees come down?

By Jennie Guido

Now that all of the Christmas decor has been boxed back up and packed away, we’ve got to find a way to get over these after-holiday blues. I know I had them as soon as my tree came down and I saw the Downtown decorations being removed after six months of Christmas.

Personally, I’m planning for Mardi Gras. After quite the hiatus of parades, the Krewe of Bon Temps is preparing for quite the show come parade day in Downtown Natchez. My sister and I have costumes on the way, glitter to bedazzle with, and wigs to get fitted. So, please, I’m begging you. Don’t rain on this parade, Omicron.

I’m also planning quite the series of columns throughout the year. Last year was a fun start to sharing my favorite things about town and what was up and coming around here. Now, I’d like to focus on some themes throughout each month to really highlight why Natchez is the best river town on either side of the Mississippi.

Y’all know how I feel about food around here. Natchez is filled with some of the best eateries and delicacies in the south, and we should be celebrating that daily. I still plan to share my favorites when it comes to specific menu items. Be on the lookout for the best burgers, cocktails, French fries, and more in the coming months. I hope my research team (dear ole Mom, Dad, and Aimee) are prepared to eat their way through the Miss Lou again this year. We’ve got some taste testing to do!

Don’t worry, I’m still planning to share recipes that I try from Pinterest and the ones that my family has enjoyed for years in the Guido house. My mom is the queen of the casserole, so go ahead and clean out those freezers. I’ve got some good ones to share once our garden-fresh veggies start rolling in.

I also want to keep highlighting different vendors from the Farmer’s Market once it starts running again. There are so many gems that come out each Saturday to share their talents and delicious treats with us. We are definitely the lucky ones!

Something new that I’m planning is a shopping guide of sorts throughout Downtown through the year. Confession. I have a strong aversion to people posting “ISO” (in search of) on social media. What happened to getting out of the house and looking for yourself? ISO a dresser, ISO fairy wings, ISO a dress for Call Out Ball. Get Downtown! So, be on the lookout for the “Shop Along” series. I’ll do the leg work and find the hidden secrets of Downtown’s shops block by block.

Most of all, keep picking up the paper each weekend and reading. We live in a postcard and have almost everything we need in our own backyards.

Jennie Guido writes a weekly column for The Democrat.