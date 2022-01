FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Patsy Ruth Magee, 67, of Ferriday, LA, will be held at Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bishop Gary Howington and Bro. Jeremy Howington. Interment will follow to Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.