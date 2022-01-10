July 1, 1929 – Jan. 9, 2022

Graveside services for Ruby Andrews Moses, 92, of Natchez who died Sunday January 9, 2022, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday January 13, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Moses was born July 1, 1929, in Houlka, the daughter of John David Andrews Sr. and Winifred Brown Andrews.

She was born and raised in Houlka, MS and high school. In 1959 she moved her family to Natchez, MS. She was well known as a seamstress for her costume making for the Historic Natchez Pilgrimage and Tableau. She was also known for her school involvement with making and altering costumes for the South Natchez Colonel’s Ladies. At moment’s notice she was eager and dependable for a bridesmaid’s or bridal need. She was also called upon to help with costumes when the movie industry came to town.

Ruby was well known for the love and devotion she had for her family and friends. Never meeting a stranger, if you happened by the jewelry counter a JC Penny’s, you were sure to get a smile and some great conversation.

Although her presence will be greatly missed, a bit of “Ruby” lives on in each of us.

Mrs. Moses was preceded in death by her parents, John David Andrews, Sr. and Winifred Brown Andrews; husband, Louis Rhesa Moses; brother, John David Andrews, Jr.; and sister, Scottie Sue Smith.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Moses Roberts, and Mark Roberts, of Vidalia, la, Karen Moses Holt of Ferriday, LA, David and Charlene Moses of Arizona, Brenda Moses Bennett of Vidalia, La, Alan Moses of Hattiesburg, MS; grandchildren, John Russell Cummings and Maegan Leblanc of Youngsville, LA, Bryan Louis Bennett of Colmesneil, Tx, Andrew Stephens Roberts of Vidalia, LA, Joshua Lee and Sara Bennett of Monterey, LA, Emily and Rusty Moak of Vidalia, LA, Lauren Holt of Pelahatchie, MS, Winston Roberts of Vidalia, LA, Claire Roberts and Alexsandra Cloe of Vidalia, LA, Kristyn and Jacob Busby of Magee, MS, Jacob Bennett of Anacoco, LA and David Moses, Jr of Arizona and numerous great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Russell Cummings, Bryan Louis Bennett, Andrew Stephen Roberts, Joshua Lee Bennett, Winston Scott Roberts and Jacob Keith Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Moak, Liam Russell Cummings, Maddux Lee Bennett, Parker Louis Bennett.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.