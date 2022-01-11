MAIS 4A District 3 All-District team features 14 Rebels

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kyron Barnes was named the MAIS 4A District 3 Defensive MVP. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School had 14 players named to the MAIS 4A District 3 All-District team for the 2021 football season. 

Defensive MVP 

  • Kyron Barnes. 

First team offense 

  • Colin Cauthen, Jamar Kaho, E’Darius Green and Kamron Barnes. 

First team defense 

  • D.K. McGruder, Michael Anderson and Connor Aplin. 

First team punt 

  • Connor Aplin

Second team kicker

  • Samuel Merriett

Second team offense

  • Coleman Carter, Samuel Merriett and J.J. Claiborne. 

Second team defense

  • Hayes Marchbanks, Jordan Berry and Dantavious Stampley.

