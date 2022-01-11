Dec. 30, 1930 – Jan. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mamie L. Granger, 91, Natchez, who went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Merit Health, will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Troy N. Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on the day of the service, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Mamie was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Beverly, MS, the daughter of Andrew Washington, Jr. and Alice Hayes Washington. She was a hard-working, dedicated, and devoted wife and mother who loved Jesus, not in word only but also in deed. Mrs. Granger enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being with her family and friends. She was a homemaker and member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church. Mamie enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew, Willie and Ansom Washington; sisters, Ella Mae Granger and Bessie Lee Vicks and daughter, Rosa Lee Granger Blanton.

Mamie leaves to cherish her memories: husband, James G. Granger; sons, James G. Granger, Jr. (Sonja), Wesley Dee Granger, Russell Lee Granger and Clay Eric Granger; daughter, Ruby Lee Granger; brothers, Leon Washington, Eli Washington; sisters, Birtha Clayton and Alice Johnson; grandchildren, Danielle Lewis (Darrick), Anthony White, Jeremiah Granger and Christian Granger; great grandchildren, Darrick Jr. and Nyia Lewis, Anthony White, Jr., Aniya White and Justin White and other relatives.

