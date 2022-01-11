Rachel Leigh Sirman was born on May 1, 1992 in Lufkin, Texas and died at the age of 29 in Cody, Wyoming.

Rachel attended schools in Natchez, Mississippi and Kountze, Texas where she excelled in academics and participated in a number of extracurricular activities and leadership programs. In her sophomore year she was selected to be an exchange student to Brazil with Rotary International. After she returned to the states, she attended The Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities at Lamar University, graduating in 2010. She went on to major in Linguistics at the University of Mississippi where she was a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta. Since 2018 she has worked at resorts in Texas and Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Sirman; her grandparents, Rev. William and Patricia Sirman; Vernon and Frances Pike and a cousin Kathleen Nettles.

She is survived by her father, Samuel Sirman and wife, Caren of Richmond, TX; her mother, Connie Malo and husband, Rick of Midland, TX; sister, Allison Salinas and husband, Joshua of Portsmouth, VA; step-siblings, Elayne and Jeter DeTorres of Richmond, TX; nephew, Tristan Boudreaux of Texas City, TX and niece, Helena Salinas of Portsmouth, VA along with a host of family and friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family asks for donations to your favorite charity to be made in her memory.

Condolences to the family and memories of Rachel can be left on her memorial page at www.BallardFH.com