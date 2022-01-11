Rebels take first in district with win over Madison St. Joe

NATCHEZ — The stakes were high when Adams County Christian School hosted Madison St. Joe Tuesday night. Both teams were undefeated in district play and tied for first place in district.

After two halves of play, Adams County Christian School remained undefeated as the Rebels won 44-39. Tyson Young led the team in scoring with 12 points, Tiqi Griffin battled a hand and elbow injury but still scored 11 points and Edarius “Big E” Green scored seven points in the win.

As strobe lights flickered, Jimmy Allgood called out the lineup for the Rebels. The last name he called was of Green, known as Big E, who got up off the bench and danced before going out on the court.

“Tik-Tok inspired the dance. I got it off there. Every game when they call us I do it,” Green said. “The dance gave me a lot of energy. The crowd responded well and it helped boost me up.”

Green said he was not nervous during the big game. Instead, he was excited for the opportunity. The game was a big momentum game for the season and could set the tone for the rest of the season. ACCS battled it out against a tough team as tensions were tight.

Down the stretch, Green had to make some key plays down low in the paint. His teammates give him the confidence to perform well in the paint, he said.

AC is prepared for the playoffs by facing tough district tests like St. Joe. The Rebels responded well to pressure down the stretch. Green did especially as he stepped up to make some key free throws.

“He is always calm and doesn’t let the pressure get to him,” head coach Matthew Freeman said. “It speaks highly of him to go to the free throw line and make two baskets there when we needed them.”

Young’s 12 points helped carry the team offensively. It is the second game in a row where he stepped up as a shooter. If he can continue to shoot the ball well, it helps the Rebels out, Freeman said.

When Young shoots the ball well it draws defenders to the perimeter and opens up the inside lane for the Rebels to attack.

Rebel players celebrated the win in the locker room with dancing and music. It is just the first round of what could be three possible games against the Bruins, Freeman said.

“We have to go back through the district again,” Freeman said. “We may have to play them three times. This win will help with our seeding but the district tournament matters more.”