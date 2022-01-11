Wolf Pack earn first Conference win

GOODMAN – The Co-Lin Men’s Basketball team took to the road to face off against Holmes in conference action on Monday, January 10. The Wolf Pack beat the Bulldogs, 73-68, despite having just seven players available for the game and earned their first conference win of the 2021-22 season.

The Wolves never trailed in the contest jumping out to an early lead in the first half and growing that to as much as 12 points throughout the contest. The Wolf Pack led the Bulldogs by eight points, 32-24, going into the locker rooms at halftime.

The second half saw the Bulldogs fight and claw their way back and bringing the game to a tie late in the half. However, the Wolves never gave up the lead and closed out the game with a strong run despite the Bulldogs outscoring the Wolves, 44-41, in the second half to earn the 73-68 win.

Freshman guard Lerenzo Fort III (Jackson) led the way for the Wolves offensively throughout the contest. Trey led all scorers with 22 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Sophomore forward AJ Warnsley (Byram) had a tremendous night rebounding for the Wolves and kept the Bulldogs from getting second-chance scoring opportunities throughout the night. Warnslet led all players with 18 rebounds along with nine points, one assist, two steals, and two blocks.

The Wolf Pack also benefitted from three double-digit scoring nights from sophomore guards Jordan Marshall (Raymond), Kedarius Stampley (Fayette), and Cameron Butler as they scored 13, 12, and 11 points respectively. Marshall and Butler shared the team lead in assists with five, while Butler and Stampley added six rebounds apiece and Marshall had four rebounds during the contest while Stampley also added one block.

Sophomore center Robert Finklea (Biloxi) added four points with two rebounds and one block, while sophomore guard Jemario Hersey added two points and three rebounds to round out the scoring for Co-Lin.

The Wolves improve to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play and will return playing host to nationally ranked (14th) Jones College on Thursday, January 13. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., at Mullen Gym.