Bertha L. Clemons King

Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

King

July 23, 1945 – Jan. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Bertha Clemons King, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, January 9, 2022, will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the St. Mark Baptist Church #2 in Kingston with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.  Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Bertha was born on July 23, 1945, the daughter of Estella Hooper and Willie Young.  She was a retired cook from Natchez College.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Jacqueline Jones and Annis King; brother, Charlie Clemons; Ema Clemons, Hazel Ford and Hattie Crum.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories:  husband, Prince King III; sons, Prince King IV and Leonard King; daughter, Felicia Harris; brothers, Ernest Lee Clemons; sisters, Barber Clemons and Odessa Stedenson; and a host of other family and friends.

