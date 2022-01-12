Gene Cleveland Battieste

Battieste

Feb. 1, 1952 – Jan. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Gene Cleveland Battieste, 69, of Natchez, who died January 12, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.  Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required.

