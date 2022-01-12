Historical Society postpones annual meeting due to COVID surge

NATCHEZ — Maria Bowser, president of the Natchez Historical Society, announced today that the planned annual membership meeting of the Society and lecture on U.S. Grant’s paper has been postponed due to the surge of the COVID variant Omicron.

“We were so looking forward to our annual meeting and election of new officers and learn about how President Grant’s papers landed on the campus of Mississippi State. Our speaker, Professor David Nolen, a renowned Grant historian and librarian of the Grant Library, has graciously agreed to postpone his lecture until April 26,” Bowser said.

Meanwhile, the NHS board voted to schedule the following NHS meetings:

Feb. 15 with Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall on the importance and history of The Holy Family Catholic Church, the election of NHS officers and the presentation of the annual NHS Preservation Award to a well-known citizen of Natchez;

March 22, a presentation by Ana E. Tucker, curator of the Museum of Southern Jewish Experience based in New Orleans;

April 26, again, Professor Nolen will explain how Grant’s Papers “came to Mississippi” as well as Ulysses S. Grant’s importance in American history.

All meetings are open to the public. Wearing of masks will be strongly suggested according the CDC guidelines.

“We are mindful of the health and safety of our members and general public in these very trying pandemic times. I wish to commend our board of directors for thoughtful deliberation of ways to conduct the NHS meetings yet at the same time be responsible hosts to those who attend them,” Bowser said.

“I wish to thank the staff The Natchez Grand Hotel, specifically Walter Tipton and Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff, for their collegiality and flexibility in allowing us to find alternative days and to re-schedule our meetings that COVID disrupted,” she said.

For more information about the Natchez Historical Society, visit: www.natchezhistorical society.org.