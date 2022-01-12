March 13, 1933 – Jan. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Isaac Woods of Natchez, 64, who passed away on January 9, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez at 10:30 p.m. with Pastor Joe Pickett officiating. Interment immediately will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 6 to 8 p.m.

Isaac was born on March 13, 1933, in Jefferson County, MS, to Rev. Walter Woods and Willie Mae Bradley Woods.

He is preceded in death by both parents.

Isaac leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Vera Woods; one daughter, Belinda (Jesus); two sons, David (Leslie) and Dwayne (Lela); grandchildren: Shannon, Nicholas, Tashara, Steven, David Jr., Lelan, and Dwayne Jr.; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; extended family of son, daughters, and grandchildren; and one brother, Walter Woods Jr.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.